$41.70 Million in Sales Expected for Manning and Napier Inc (MN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) to report sales of $41.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Manning and Napier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.60 million. Manning and Napier reported sales of $55.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manning and Napier will report full-year sales of $41.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.08 million to $162.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $152.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $145.79 million to $158.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manning and Napier.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Manning and Napier by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Manning and Napier in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manning and Napier in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Manning and Napier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Manning and Napier by 637.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 47,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,655. The firm has a market cap of $56.40, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Manning and Napier has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/41-70-million-in-sales-expected-for-manning-and-napier-inc-mn-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is an independent investment management company. The Company operates through investment management industry segment. It provides a range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds, as well as a range of consultative services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manning and Napier (MN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.