$446.42 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon National Co. (FHN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce $446.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $428.40 million and the highest is $485.80 million. First Horizon National reported sales of $306.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $446.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of First Horizon National to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

In related news, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John M. Daniel sold 22,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $443,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,207. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,912,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,317,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,990 shares during the period. Oak Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at $107,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon National by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,660,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,208 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,493,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. 4,359,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $6,069.29, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

First Horizon National declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

