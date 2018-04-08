MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Regency Centers Co. (REG)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,093,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,383,000 after buying an additional 997,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Regency Centers by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,118,000 after buying an additional 560,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Regency Centers by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,308,000 after buying an additional 319,918 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 923,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after buying an additional 307,671 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Regency Centers by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,652,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,526,000 after buying an additional 247,308 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. 860,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10,025.61, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $257.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on REG. Jefferies Group set a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $67.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

In other news, Director John C. Schweitzer sold 7,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $416,456.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $82,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,900.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,347,072 shares of company stock worth $139,128,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Regency Centers Co. (REG)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/45782-shares-in-regency-centers-co-reg-acquired-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

