$47.11 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth (BAND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce $47.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.19 million and the lowest is $47.03 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $47.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.12 million to $189.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $215.40 million per share, with estimates ranging from $214.55 million to $216.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 60,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,886. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $7,514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $5,921,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $1,830,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $1,366,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

