4imprint Group (FOUR) Raises Dividend to GBX 71.95 Per Share

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.95 ($1.01) per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $13.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of FOUR opened at GBX 1,575 ($22.11) on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,538 ($21.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,080 ($29.20).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 2,276 ($31.95) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($29.48) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($28.78) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut 4imprint Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc markets promotional products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers various promotional products, including apparel; bags; drinkware; writing; technology; stationery; outdoor and leisure; tradeshows and signage; auto, and home and tools; and wellness and safety.

