$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $4.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $23.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $24.49 billion to $25.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.29.

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $209,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total transaction of $1,046,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,861.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,827 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,672. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chemical Bank raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 14,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 85,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,100. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $151.74 and a 52-week high of $226.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,952.33, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

