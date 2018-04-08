5,000 Shares in Celgene Co. (CELG) Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Celgene in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,395,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Celgene by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $86.95 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $65,401.70, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $1,263,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

