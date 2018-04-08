Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 252.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,177.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,055 shares during the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $743,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,194,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,282.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 908,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock worth $3,266,600 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARWR stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.52%. equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

