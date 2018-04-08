$58.27 Million in Sales Expected for CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) will post $58.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CPI Card Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. CPI Card Group posted sales of $56.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CPI Card Group will report full-year sales of $58.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.60 million to $313.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $261.70 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CPI Card Group.

A number of analysts recently commented on PMTS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.02. 18,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,580. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.57, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of -0.07. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in CPI Card Group during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CPI Card Group by 181.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 39,359 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its position in CPI Card Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 203,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 106,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CPI Card Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 100,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/58-27-million-in-sales-expected-for-cpi-card-group-inc-pmts-this-quarter-updated.html.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc, provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CPI Card Group (PMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.