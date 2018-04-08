$60.70 Million in Sales Expected for Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) to report $60.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $69.29 million. Canada Goose reported sales of $38.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year sales of $60.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.96 million to $440.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $540.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $515.09 million to $565.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.68 million. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. 506,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,083. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $3,606.95 and a PE ratio of 101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $1,904,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $6,939,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its position in Canada Goose by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 74,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,784 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $2,200,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $17,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

