$66.69 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Precision Group (VPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) to announce sales of $66.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Vishay Precision Group reported sales of $59.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year sales of $66.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $272.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $279.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $288.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.92 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.64%. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Sidoti cut Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 139.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 82,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. 56,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,754. The stock has a market cap of $384.77, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.69. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

