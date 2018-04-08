8,193 Shares in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 123,449 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 545.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 138,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 116,833 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quad/Graphics news, EVP David A. Blais sold 73,829 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,222,991.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas P. Buth sold 2,500 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,909. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUAD opened at $24.88 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,333.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement.

