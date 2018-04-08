8Point3 Energy Partners (CAFD) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News coverage about 8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 8Point3 Energy Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 47.7809221282211 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have commented on CAFD. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

NASDAQ:CAFD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 113,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,210. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. 8Point3 Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 1.96%. sell-side analysts anticipate that 8Point3 Energy Partners will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.2802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%.

About 8Point3 Energy Partners

8point3 Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates solar energy generation projects in the United States. It owns interests in 10 utility-scale solar energy projects; and 4 commercial and industrial solar energy projects, as well as a portfolio of residential DG solar assets.

