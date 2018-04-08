$9.54 Million in Sales Expected for Solar Senior Capital Ltd (SUNS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) will announce $9.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solar Senior Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Solar Senior Capital reported sales of $7.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will report full year sales of $9.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $42.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $44.20 million to $51.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solar Senior Capital.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 8.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on SUNS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $189,629.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $85,591.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNS. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 939.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 24.8% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 33,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUNS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 17,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,814. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.46, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 18th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by directly and indirectly investing in senior loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, which it refers to collectively as senior loans.

