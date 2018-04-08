Timber Hill LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 474.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities downgraded Comcast from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.60 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $8,109,037.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,214,811 shares in the company, valued at $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $158,470.56, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. Comcast’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

WARNING: “Timber Hill LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/93121-shares-in-comcast-co-cmcsa-acquired-by-timber-hill-llc-updated.html.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.