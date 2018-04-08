$935.52 Million in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report sales of $935.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $926.00 million and the highest is $943.08 million. TransDigm Group reported sales of $873.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $935.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.21). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $847.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens raised TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.36.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $302.80 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $203.72 and a 12 month high of $321.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16,146.41, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.38, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.76.

In other news, CEO W Nicholas Howley sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,644 shares of company stock valued at $19,304,711 over the last 90 days. 10.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,156,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,978 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

