$968.60 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc (GPRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) will report $968.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $930.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $887.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $968.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Green Plains had a net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 7,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $134,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,374.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Metzler sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $400,007.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000.

NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. 847,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.71, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Green Plains’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc is an ethanol producer. The Company owns and operates assets throughout the ethanol value chain, including upstream, with grain handling and storage through its ethanol production facilities, and downstream, with marketing and distribution services. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Food Ingredients, and Partnership.

