Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,848 Itron (ITRI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Itron by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,236 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,012,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,740.53, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Itron has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $550.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.61 million. Itron had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. analysts predict that Itron will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, VP Shannon M. Votava sold 6,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $476,794.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $108.00 target price on Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

