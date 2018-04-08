Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,900 JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. JPMorgan Chase accounts for 0.9% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Buckingham Research raised JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised JPMorgan Chase to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Shares of JPM opened at $109.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase has a 1 year low of $81.64 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $383,967.56, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of JPMorgan Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $7,307,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,866,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,115 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

