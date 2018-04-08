9COIN (9COIN) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

9COIN (CURRENCY:9COIN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, 9COIN has traded flat against the dollar. One 9COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. 9COIN has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of 9COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00685023 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00173367 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035904 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050840 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About 9COIN

9COIN’s total supply is 350,053,400 coins. 9COIN’s official website is live9coin.net.

Buying and Selling 9COIN

9COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy 9COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 9COIN must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 9COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

