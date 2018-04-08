A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. A.S.V. had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ ASV opened at $7.00 on Friday. A.S.V. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 and a P/E ratio of 31.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A.S.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other A.S.V. news, major shareholder Manitex International, Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About A.S.V.

ASV Holdings, Inc (ASV) is engaged in designing and manufacturing a range of compact track loader (CTL) and skid steer loader (SSL) equipment for construction, agricultural and forestry industries. The Company manufactures Posi-Track, rubber-tracked CTLs with multi-level suspension. CTLs are compact tracked vehicles with lift arms that functions in wet, muddy, snowy or harsh conditions and where there are slopes and grades, such as in a construction, agriculture or forestry environment.

