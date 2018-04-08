AAC Technologies (AACAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

AACAY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.43. 10,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,494.98, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.19. AAC Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $23.43.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides micro-component solutions for communication and information technology consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, MEMS components, and Other Products segments.

