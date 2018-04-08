AAON (AAON) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

AAON stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. AAON has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,798.35, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, VP Sam Neale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $191,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,716,000 after buying an additional 279,728 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after buying an additional 233,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 143,917 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

