Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,552 Shares of AAR Corp. (AIR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.30% of AAR worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 52.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AAR by 72.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AAR by 14.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in AAR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,501.33, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Peter Pace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $212,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Storch sold 50,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,372,741.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,229. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIR. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised AAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

AAR Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

