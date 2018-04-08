Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Position in AAR Corp. (AIR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.06% of AAR worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 52.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AAR by 72.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AAR by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of AAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,512.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Storch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,372,741.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,229 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,530.52, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $45.60.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.89 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

