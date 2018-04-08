AbbVie (ABBV) Given a $125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price target on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Vetr raised AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.42 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $142,568.22, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.71%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,418,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,920,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706,941 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,949.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,833,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,704,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

