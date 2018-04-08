AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for AbbVie in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst Y. Xu now anticipates that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.08 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.78. 6,761,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,547,277. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $146,426.98, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 50.71%.

AbbVie announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $9,568,387.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at $15,230,146.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $8,311,343.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,391,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 57.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

