Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Abeona Therapeutics posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $38.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEO. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 587,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,123. The firm has a market cap of $661.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.29. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB).

