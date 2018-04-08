Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Abiomed earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.1033226687024 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.22. 335,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,975. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $117.36 and a 1-year high of $304.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,673.25, a PE ratio of 244.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.17.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.50.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.36, for a total transaction of $5,407,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; Impella CP that provides partial circulatory support using an extracorporeal bypass control unit; Impella 5.0 catheter and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump.

