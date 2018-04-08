Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 801.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,604 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.49% of Abraxas Petroleum worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 149.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price (up previously from $3.20) on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.09.

NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.35. Abraxas Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

