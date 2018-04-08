Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 160 ($2.25) to GBX 220 ($3.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.53) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Monday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 200 ($2.81) to GBX 180 ($2.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.97) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Friday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.51) price target on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 233.75 ($3.28).

Acacia Mining stock opened at GBX 137.65 ($1.93) on Friday. Acacia Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.50 ($7.14).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Acacia Mining (ACA) PT Raised to GBX 220” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/acacia-mining-aca-pt-raised-to-gbx-220.html.

About Acacia Mining

Acacia Mining plc is primarily engaged in the business of mining, processing and sale of gold. The Company has three operating mines located in Tanzania. The Company’s segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine and Buzwagi gold mine. The North Mara gold deposits are situated in the Mara Musoma greenstone belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.