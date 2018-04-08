Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Acadia Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3,483.25, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $724.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randall P. Goldberg sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $36,931.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $267,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $5,800,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,088 shares in the company, valued at $390,102.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,360 shares of company stock worth $15,759,096 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 879,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 42,713 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,041,000 after buying an additional 52,473 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

