ValuEngine Downgrades Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

ACAD stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,759.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 3.43. Acadia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. Acadia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 231.71%. equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Soland purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Baity sold 36,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,184,113.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,144.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 65,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 25,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

