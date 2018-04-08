William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $150.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $147.38 on Thursday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $114.82 and a 12-month high of $165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $93,627.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Rowland sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $500,073.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $8,483,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,012 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

