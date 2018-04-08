1,435 Shares in NextEra Energy (NEE) Acquired by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 243.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,973,000 after buying an additional 1,039,072 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,666,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,326,000 after buying an additional 852,434 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,724,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,102,000 after buying an additional 777,351 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,613.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 686,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 677,154 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 740,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,568,000 after buying an additional 426,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.80.

In related news, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 13,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $2,077,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,896,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $9,783,623. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $164.71. The company has a market capitalization of $77,210.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

