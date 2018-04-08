Acoin Market Cap Achieves $97,299.00 (CRYPTO:ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Acoin has traded 46.4% higher against the dollar. Acoin has a market cap of $97,299.00 and $1.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00001143 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Acoin Coin Profile

ACOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info.

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

