Actelion (ALIOF) vs. ChromaDex (CDXC) Head to Head Survey

Actelion (OTCMKTS: ALIOF) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Actelion and ChromaDex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelion N/A N/A N/A ChromaDex -48.68% -52.15% -40.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Actelion and ChromaDex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actelion $2.46 billion 12.17 $707.04 million N/A N/A ChromaDex $21.20 million 10.40 -$11.37 million ($0.35) -11.49

Actelion has higher revenue and earnings than ChromaDex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of ChromaDex shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of ChromaDex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Actelion and ChromaDex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actelion 0 0 0 0 N/A ChromaDex 0 0 2 0 3.00

ChromaDex has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.57%. Given ChromaDex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChromaDex is more favorable than Actelion.

Volatility & Risk

Actelion has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChromaDex has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Actelion beats ChromaDex on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Actelion Company Profile

Actelion Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of low molecular weight drugs. It specializes in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). It also specializes in human biology, especially in specific families of molecular targets, such as G-Protein Coupled Receptors. Its portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from World Health Organization (WHO) Functional Class (FC) II through to Functional Class (FC) IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications. It also has treatments for a range of specialist diseases, including type 1 Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, digital ulcers in patients suffering from systemic sclerosis and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Its products include Tracleer (bosentan), Opsumit (macitentan), Uptravi (selexipag), Ventavis (iloprost), Veletri (epoprostenol for injection), Zavesca (miglustat) and Valchlor (mechlorethamine) gel.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

