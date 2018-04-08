Actuant (ATU) PT Lowered to $24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Actuant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of ATU opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,416.18, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Actuant has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $27.95.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Actuant had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Actuant will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Actuant by 147.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Actuant in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Actuant by 41.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Actuant by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Actuant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

