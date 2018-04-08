Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 28.4% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00001303 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.80 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00687375 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174541 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

