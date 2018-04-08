Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acxiom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Acxiom posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Acxiom will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acxiom.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Acxiom had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $234.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Acxiom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Acxiom from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Acxiom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Acxiom from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACXM traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 1,106,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,688. Acxiom has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,801.50, a PE ratio of 73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACXM. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Acxiom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acxiom by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acxiom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Acxiom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Acxiom by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

