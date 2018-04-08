Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 2,544 Shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Acxiom worth $14,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Acxiom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Acxiom in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Acxiom in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acxiom in the third quarter worth $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACXM opened at $22.90 on Friday. Acxiom Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $1,801.50, a P/E ratio of 91.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Acxiom had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $234.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Acxiom Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo set a $33.00 price target on shares of Acxiom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Acxiom from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Teachers Advisors LLC Acquires 2,544 Shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/acxiom-co-acxm-holdings-boosted-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated.html.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Acxiom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acxiom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.