Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADAP. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $10.42 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 185.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $1,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan purchased 104,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $189,767.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,385,254 shares of company stock worth $17,966,655. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 43,632.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 785,387 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,242,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 215,439 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 322.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

