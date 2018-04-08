Adelphoi (ADL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a market cap of $4.14 million and $0.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00684426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00173915 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051129 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,472,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adelphoi is www.adelphoi.io.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

