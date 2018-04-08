Adesto Technologies Corp (IOTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

IOTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP Janet Wang sold 8,333 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 947,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 83,490 shares during the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 420,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,526,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 1,027.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 292,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 122,400 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adesto Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. 93,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Adesto Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $160.45, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. sell-side analysts predict that Adesto Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets.

