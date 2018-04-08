Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media stories about Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adesto Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6936526260419 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.59, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.15. Adesto Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. equities analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

IOTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

In related news, VP Janet Wang sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The company offers standard serial flash products, including DataFlash for data-logging applications, such as industrial automation, home automation sensing, and health and fitness tracking; Fusion Flash for use in various high-volume consumer applications comprising wearables, mobile, and other applications; and EcoXip that enables enhanced processor performance and reduced system power consumption.

