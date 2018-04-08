Baader Bank Analysts Give Adidas (FRA:ADS) a €220.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($271.60) target price on Adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($254.32) price objective on shares of Adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Commerzbank set a €228.00 ($281.48) price objective on shares of Adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Cfra set a €220.00 ($271.60) price objective on shares of Adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on shares of Adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on shares of Adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Adidas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €212.88 ($262.82).

FRA ADS traded down €0.50 ($0.62) during trading on Friday, reaching €203.70 ($251.48). 721,588 shares of the stock traded hands. Adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($202.04) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($248.16).

Adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

