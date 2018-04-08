ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADL. Jefferies Group set a €14.00 ($17.28) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.20 ($20.00) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($19.64) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. equinet set a €15.20 ($18.77) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €19.00 ($23.46) price objective on ADLER Real Estate and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ADLER Real Estate has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.96 ($19.70).

ADLER Real Estate stock opened at €14.18 ($17.51) on Wednesday. ADLER Real Estate has a 1-year low of €11.78 ($14.54) and a 1-year high of €14.51 ($17.91).

About ADLER Real Estate

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of Germany's leading property companies. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly by making acquisitions. ADLER owns almost 50,000 residential units. These are mostly located in northern and western Germany and offer affordable homes to tenants with medium to low incomes.

