ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “ADTRAN has an impressive earnings history having surpassed estimates in each of the preceding four quarters with an average beat of 84.2%. The company's efforts to reward shareholders through dividend payments are also impressive. In January, the company's board cleared a quarterly cash dividend of 9 cents per share. ADTRAN's efforts to expand internationally also raise optimism. However, the below-par performance of revenue generating segments like Product and Service are concerning and may hurt results in the upcoming quarters as well. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to in a year. The stock has lost 23.7% while the industry appreciated 17.3% over the same period.”

ADTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. 521,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,495. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.35, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 203,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,515 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 223,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/adtran-adtn-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.