Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 29th.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADRO. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aduro BioTech from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aduro BioTech from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 target price on Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

ADRO stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 532.88%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $44,543.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,596.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,925 shares of company stock worth $1,011,936. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 100,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 33,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/aduro-biotech-adro-lifted-to-strong-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.