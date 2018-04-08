Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,655.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 75,046 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $906,555.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,175,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,200,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 173,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $2,097,450.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,579 shares in the company, valued at $16,085,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,158,620 shares of company stock worth $13,933,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $9.61 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,710.70, a PE ratio of 120.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Vetr raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.28 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.49.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

